Fire in Gelendzhik localized successfully

30 Aug. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Natural fire in Gelendzhik was localized. Work is underway to completely extinguish the fire.

A large fire in the Gelendzhik forest was localized this evening, the Russian Emergencies Ministry informs.

The authorities of the Krasnodar Territory confirmed the localization of the fire.

“A forest fire was localized in Gelendzhik. Thanks to all the firefighters and rescuers for their prompt and well-coordinated work,”

– head of the region Veniamin Kondratiev said.