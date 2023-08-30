30 Aug. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first airport may be opened in Karachay-Cherkessia. Alexander Novak instructed to analyze such a possibility. The airport will increase the flow of tourists to Arkhyz.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed experts to work out proposals for the construction of the first airport in Karachay-Cherkessia.

The first airport in the republic can be built in Cherkessk, Alexander Tkachev, the investor of the Arkhyz All-season Resort, previously informed.

"Now it takes 4 hours to get to Arkhyz from the nearest Mineralnye Vody airport. The new airport will reduce the travel time for tourists to 1 hour. <...> Of course, this is an important project, and we, businessmen, on the conditions of the public-private partnership with pleasure will participate in the construction of the airport,”

– Tkachev said.