The first airport may be opened in Karachay-Cherkessia. Alexander Novak instructed to analyze such a possibility. The airport will increase the flow of tourists to Arkhyz.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed experts to work out proposals for the construction of the first airport in Karachay-Cherkessia.
The first airport in the republic can be built in Cherkessk, Alexander Tkachev, the investor of the Arkhyz All-season Resort, previously informed.
"Now it takes 4 hours to get to Arkhyz from the nearest Mineralnye Vody airport. The new airport will reduce the travel time for tourists to 1 hour. <...> Of course, this is an important project, and we, businessmen, on the conditions of the public-private partnership with pleasure will participate in the construction of the airport,”
– Tkachev said.