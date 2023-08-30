Georgia to increase wine export to $1 bln

30 Aug. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia plans to increase export of wine and other alcohol to $1 bln in 7 years with the help of new Investments in production and promotion.

Georgia intends to more than double its revenues from the export of wine and other alcohol by 2030.

According to the Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, funds are allocated both for subsidizing the wine industry and for promoting the production.

"We spend significant amounts on marketing. This year we spend 16 mln lari, and in recent years we have spent more than 80 million lari to promote wine for our priority markets. Thus, we have increased yields, export figures by 5–6 times and, of course, will continue to do so. The ultimate goal is to increase revenue from wine and spirits to $1 bln,”

- Minister Otar Shamugia said.