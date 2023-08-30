New resort to be created near Bukhara

30 Aug. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new resort will be organized in the Bukhara region. It is planned to create it near a large reservoir.

To develop the tourism potential of Bukhara, the authorities decided to transfer the western part of the Tudakul reservoir to the Bukhara region and to create a resort there. The new place for tourists will create additional working places in the region and attract both compatriots and foreign guests to rest in Bukhara.