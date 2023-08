31 Aug. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ankara stands for the conclusion of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan as soon as possible. This statement was made by Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı.

Speaking at the celebration in connection with the Victory Day of Türkiye, the diplomat stressed that Türkiye would be with Azerbaijan until the end.

"Two fraternal countries are always next to each other",

the Ambassador said.

Let us remind you that on August 30, Victory Day is solemnly celebrated in Türkiye .