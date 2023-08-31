Separatists in Khankendi block humanitarian aid: Baku presented facts to the world

31 Aug. 13:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Military correspondents and representatives of the diplomatic corps arrived at the food cargo distribution point of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The visit is attended by about 60 people from more than 50 countries, representatives of international organizations and other foreign journalists. The goal is to get familiar with the point of cargo placement.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, announced the arrival of the corps on the Agdam-Khankendi road. On the social network, he noted that journalists and the diplomatic corps would see the functionality of the road and two trucks with food from the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society.

Hajiyev stressed that the process of reintegration of Armenians living in Khankendi will begin with the opening of roads. The Presidential Aide added that Azerbaijan was ready to ensure the rights and security of Armenians in Khankendi on the basis of the Azerbaijani Constitution and international documents supported by it.

"Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the Aghdam-Khankendi road is functioning and that any goods can be delivered to Khankendi and the surrounding territories through it in a very short time. We have the right to consider the refusal to use this road as racism and discrimination",

Hikmet Hajiyev said.