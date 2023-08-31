Documentary about Nurmagomedov to be released in 2024

31 Aug. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In 2024, a documentary about the Russian mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov will be released.

The life and sports career of the famous Dagestan fighter will be depicted in the documentary. The movie, translated into five languages, will be released in the summer 2024, the manager of the Dagestan eagle, Rizvan Magomedov, informed.

“We are working with WME IMG. Upon completion, when we get the finished product, we will enter the market and see who to conclude a contract with. The film will be in at least five or six languages,”

- Rizvan Magomedov informed.