Central Bank sets exchange rate for September 1

The price of the US currency for September 1 is established at the level of 96.33 rubles, the price of the euro rose to 104.94 rubles.

According to the exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Russia, the value of the dollar grew by 41 kopecks, amounting to 96.3344 rubles.

The European currency also rallied. The Central Bank raised the price of the euro to 104.9 rubles.

The price of the yuan went up as well. The Chinese currency, having added 6 kopecks, will cost 13.19 rubles on September 1.