Georgia’s president goes against constitution

31 Aug. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Georgia

The head of the ruling party of Georgia commented on the situation with the decision of the President of the country to make a European tour against the will of the government.

Georgian Dream will not leave unpunished the violation of the constitution by President Salome Zurabishvili, the chairman of the party, promised.

"It is clear that the Constitution of Georgia is being violated in a very gross way by the President of Georgia. She swore an oath on this Constitution, although she is violating it very grossly, this is a grave situation, and we must respond accordingly. We cannot leave this without a response,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze said.