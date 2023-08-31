Lavrov names conditions for resumption of grain deal

31 Aug. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In order to make it possible to talk about the restoration of the Black Sea initiative, it is necessary that the West solve the issues within the agreements with Moscow, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry told his Turkish colleague today.

Today, Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan discussed the possibility of resuming the Istanbul deal as part of negotiations in the Russian capital, the Russian minister said at the final press conference.

"We talked, of course, about the problem that arose after the termination of the Black Sea initiative to export grain from Ukrainian ports on July 18. We conveyed to our Turkish partners our understanding of what have to be done by the West, firstly, to restore the viability of this initiative,”

– Lavrov said.

The minister recalled that as soon as all the points of the Russia-UN memorandum are implemented without discussion, Moscow "on the same day" will be ready to renew the second part of the agreement on the export of grain.