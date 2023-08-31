Record tourist flow registered in Sochi this summer

31 Aug. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In August, Sochi welcomed over 1 mln tourists, in May-August - 3.7 mln tourists. An Indian summer in the resort also promises to be successful, the Mayor of Sochi says.

Summer has come to an end, but the change of seasons does not affect the flow of tourists to the seaside, Sochi.

From the beginning of May to the last days of summer, 3.7 million tourists visited Sochi. August was the most successful month, more than 1 million Russians spent vacation at the resort.

”Though tomorrow the new academic year starts, so far we do not observe a massive outflow of tourists. The resort's accommodation facilities remain 90% occupied,”

- Mayor Aleksey Kopaygorodsky said.