Armenian servicemen open fire near Zod

31 Aug. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This evening, the shelling of the Azerbaijani army positions at Zod was carried out by the Armenian servicemen, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reports about the provocation.

“On August 31, at about 19:30, the units of the Armenian armed forces deployed in the Zod direction of the Basarkecherskiy district shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army from small arms,”

- Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs.

The defense department specifies that the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took retaliatory measures.