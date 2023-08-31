EU considers accepting another 10 countries

31 Aug. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Borrell said that the EU should be ready to accept 10 states, including Ukraine. He also proposed setting deadlines for the admission of new EU members.

The European Union should prepare for a large-scale expansion, 10 countries can become new members, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell said.

“The idea of expanding was up in our discussion. Ukraine should become a new EU member, the Western Balkans too. <…> I think it would be good to define political goals to give impetus to the process. This also applies to us, since we must be ready to welcome 10 new EU members,”

– Borrell said.