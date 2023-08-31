31 Aug. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Trees from the Red List, juniper and Pitsunda pine, burned down in Gelendzhik. The reforestation will take years.

Many trees of rare species included in the Red List of Russia died in a forest fire in Gelendzhik.

The fire killed many Red List trees, including several species of juniper and Pitsunda pine, the head of the Safari Park, located near the areas affected by the fire, Nikolay Mashinsky said.

"Numerous Pitsunda pines burned down. Those pines were artificially planted in the 60s on the territory of the Bald Mountains. They were planted at the foot of the Caucasus Range. Now we have lost the trees for at least 50 years,”

– Mashinskiy said.