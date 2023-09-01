Armenia attacks Azerbaijan near Zod village

1 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army was wounded as a result of the Armenian shelling in the direction of Zod, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informs.

"As a result of the shelling from the positions of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces located in the direction of the Zod village of the Basarkecher region, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, Tagiyev Muhammad Ramiz oglu was wounded. Our serviceman, who was wounded as a result of an enemy provocation, was immediately given first aid and was evacuated to a military medical facility",



Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

The Armenian military continues shelling near Zod at the moment. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces units are taking the necessary response measures.

"We inform you that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for the provocation committed by it",

Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

According to new data from the Ministry, two more Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded.

The Armenian side suffered losses during the shelling. According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, one soldier was wounded, two died from injuries received during the shooting.