Putin: relations between Moscow and Tashkent develop in spirit of strategic partnership

1 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the relations and interactions between Russia and Uzbekistan, this is stated in his congratulatory telegram to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Republic of Uzbekistan celebrates Independence Day on September 1.

"Relations between our countries are developing successfully in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Cooperation between Moscow and Tashkent in the CIS, the SCO, the UN and other multilateral structures gives good results",

Putin said

The Russian leader also called the economic and social development of the republic successful. He expressed confidence that Moscow and Tashkent would jointly continue to build up constructive ties in various fields "for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of strengthening regional security and stability."