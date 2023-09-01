Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia's provocations to be rebuffed

1 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made a statement regarding the ongoing shelling near Zod, where three servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were wounded.

In the direction of Zod, the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the territory of the Kalbajar region using strike UAVs and small arms. A targeted provocation led to the fact that three Azerbaijani soldiers were injured during the shooting.

The Ministry emphasized that Armenia is fully responsible for the committed provocations.

It is noted that the Azerbaijani side will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent such provocations.

The world community should condemn Armenia's provocations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.