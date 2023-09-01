World Bank appoints new regional director for South Caucasus

1 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Issues of the South Caucasus in the World Bank will be supervised by Rolanda Pryce. She previously worked as the bank representative in Rwanda.

The World Bank has replaced the regional director in charge of the South Caucasus, a message posted on the bank's website reads.

The post vacated after the departure of Sebastian Molineus was taken by Rolanda Pryce, who previously held the position of World Bank representative in Rwanda.

She stressed that she is looking forward to work in the Caucasus.

”I am deeply honored to assume this new role and look forward to collaborating with our key stakeholders in the region and promoting growth both in terms of equity and sustainability,”

— Roland Pryce said.