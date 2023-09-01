Lavrov speaks on future of dollar in Russia

1 Sep. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaking about the future of the dollar in the Russian Federation, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov said that the country's authorities did not have a goal to destroy the American currency. On the contrary, Washington itself does not ensure the role of the dollar.

"Of course, we are building our line neither against the United States, nor against the West. We do not want to destroy the dollar. The United States stops ensuring the role of the dollar, which was acceptable to everyone. That's the problem",



Sergey Lavrov said.

He further stressed that the Kremlin would build a dialogue with those who were ready for mutually beneficial cooperation based on an honest and open balance of interests.