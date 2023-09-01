Saakashvili's supporters offer Zurabishvili a deal

1 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The impeachment of the President of Georgia became a pretext for blackmailing Zurabishvili - Saakashvili's supporters promise to vote against if the politician agrees to pardon the ex-president.

The impeachment of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili may not happen if she agrees to pardon the imprisoned Mikheil Saakashvili, the opposition says.

"The National Movement has leverage over the president: if Misha (Mikhail Saakashvili) is not released, we will support impeachment,”

- Deputy from the opposition Girchi party Alexander Rakviashvili said.

In order for the impeachment to take place, the parliament must gain 100 out of 150 votes in support of this decision.