Armenian government calls parliament to ratify Rome Statute

Armenia is getting closer to the ratification of the Rome Statute. On Friday, the government submitted a draft decision on ratification to the republic's parliament.

Earlier this year, the Armenian Constitutional Court confirmed that obligations under the Rome Statute would not contradict the republic's fundamental law.