Armenian government calls parliament to ratify Rome Statute

Armenia is getting closer to the ratification of the Rome Statute. On Friday, the government submitted a draft decision on ratification to the republic's parliament.

The Armenian government has asked the Parliament to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the Cabinet reports.

"On Friday, the Armenian government submitted to the National Assembly a draft decision on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court,”

- the press-service of the National Assembly reports.

Earlier this year, the Armenian Constitutional Court confirmed that obligations under the Rome Statute would not contradict the republic's fundamental law.

