Yerevan, separatists offset EU efforts for settlement, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says

1 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on Charles Michel's statement on the situation in the South Caucasus. According to the ministry, Yerevan is offsetting the efforts of Europe, thus, Baku has the right to protect its sovereignty against the backdrop of provocations from Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has published a response to the statement of the President of the European Council Charles Michel on the current situation in the South Caucasus.

"Azerbaijan offered peace to Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of state borders. On the other hand, Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh region as equal citizens, providing them with the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution of Azerbaijan,”

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

In conclusion, the Foreign Ministry added that Baku retains the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against the backdrop of ongoing provocations of Armenia.