Georgia to become the first to join EU, Kobakhidze says

1 Sep. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Georgian Dream party is confident that Georgia will be the first to join the EU among 10 countries that are applying for the EU membership at the moment.

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, expressed confidence that Georgia will become the first member of the European Union in 2030.

At the moment, applications for EU membership have been received from 10 countries, and only two of them do not have candidate status, and one of these countries is Georgia. In addition, according to Brussels, Türkiye, Montenegro, and Serbia have advanced the furthest in the accession negotiations.

"If we conditionally take 2030, then out of 10 countries, if anyone is ready to become a member of the European Union, then it is Georgia due to its economic data, democratic system, all other indicators,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze says.