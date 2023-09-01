Police officers in Ingushetia to be tried for excess of power

1 Sep. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Ingushetia, two law enforcement officers are suspected of abuse of power.

Employees of the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ingushetia are suspected of excess of power, the Investigative Committee of the republic informs.

"According to the investigation, in March 2023, at a construction site in Magas, employees of the immigration control department found 16 foreign citizens who were on the territory of Russia in violation of migration laws, living in an adapted housing,”

- the press office informs.

The officers, pursuing the interests of a commercial organization, illegally wrote an incident report on a woman with false information about the offense and issued her a fine of 32,000 rubles.