Dagestan resident convicted for kidnapping

1 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A resident of Dagestan with accomplices kidnapped a local businessman. The police arrested the criminals. The perpetrator was convicted for 5 years in prison.

A resident of Makhachkala was convicted for kidnapping. He was also accused of extortion, drug and arms trafficking, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Dagestan reports.

In late December last year, a 51-year-old man with accomplices kidnapped a 40-year-old businessman from an office on Askerkhanov Street.

After the kidnapping, the businessman was beaten. The criminals, demanding 20 mln rubles from the businessman, were detained by the police.