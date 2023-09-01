Putin reveals secret of happiness

1 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin at ”A Talk About Important Things” told how to become happy. According to the president, through self-realization, one can gain recognition, which is very important.

Putin believes that thanks to self-realization, one can achieve recognition, which is very significant. The president stressed that the maximum can be achieved by devoting one's life to family and homeland. This combination, he noted, makes a person happy.