Young residents of Dagestan to go off on journey through their native land

4 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

All first-graders of Dagestan will be able to walk through the alpine meadows, dive into the waters of the Caspian Sea and get acquainted with famous countrymen thanks to new textbooks on the history of their native land.

Acquaintance with the nature, history and folk crafts of Dagestan will become even more interesting for young residents of the republic who went to first grade. Firstly, new colorfully illustrated textbooks were created for them, and secondly, the study of the material will be accompanied by field trips.

“This is more than just a textbook: children, along with book characters, walk through our endless steppes, alpine meadows, forests, climb high mountains and sand dunes, plunge into the waters of the Caspian Sea. And most importantly, they get to know people who live in our beautiful republic,”

– head of the region Sergey Melikov reports.