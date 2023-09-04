Iran mine collapse kills 6

4 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the north of Iran, an explosion occurred at a mine, as a result of which 6 miners were trapped under the rubble. On Monday morning, their bodies were recovered.

On the evening of September 3, a mine collapsed in northern Iran, local media reports.

The incident took place at a mine in the province of Semnan. According to preliminary data, gas exploded at a depth of 700 meters, which led to the collapse of the mine.

At least 6 miners were trapped under the rubble. Their bodies were recovered this morning.