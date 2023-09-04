Armenia must compensate to Azerbaijan for damage

4 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The OIC Commission continues to inspect the Azerbaijani territories affected by Armenia’s military aggression. Today, the delegation arrived in the city of Ganja.

The Independent Permanent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is working in Azerbaijan for the 3rd day. Today, the delegation headed by the chairman of the commission Muhammad Lawal Suleiman arrived in Ganja.

In Ganja, the delegates will visit the territories that were damaged as a result of rocket bombardments, see the Azerbaijani mosques and cultural monuments destroyed by the Armenian side, hold meetings with the affected residents, and also get acquainted with the restoration work being carried out by Azerbaijan.

The OIC Commission will collect information on the victims of the occupation and missile strikes, prepare a report on the results of monitoring the territory, and then present the collected data to the world community.

The delegation arrived in Azerbaijan on September 2 and will stay in the country until September 6. Representatives of the OIC have already visited Agdam and Fuzuli regions, where they also assessed the damage caused by the occupiers of Azerbaijani territories.