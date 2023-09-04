EBRD First Vice-President to visit South Caucasus

4 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The EBRD representative will meet with officials and heads of the South Caucasus countries Central Banks. The trip of the bank representative to the region will last 7 days.

The First Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has begun a week-long tour to the South Caucasus, the Bank informs.

Jürgen Rigterink has begun his trip to the region by visiting Armenia. Then he will visit Georgia, and Azerbaijan.

"Rigterink, who will be accompanied by Matteo Patrone, EBRD Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, will meet with government officials, central bankers, business leaders and representatives of international financial institutions in each country,”

– the EBRD press release reads.