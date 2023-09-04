Armenia shells Azerbaijani army positions in Nakhchivan direction

4 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian servicemen shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Nakhchivan.

The positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Nakhchivan were shelled by the Armenian Armed Forces.

“On September 4, at 09:50, units of the Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Heydarabad in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from their positions in the direction of the settlement of Arazdeyen in the Devali region,”

– the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informs.

The department stressed that the units of the Azerbaijani army took retaliatory measures.