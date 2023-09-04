Russia, Azerbaijan strengthen ties in economy, tourism

4 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia are preparing "road maps" to strengthen and intensify bilateral cooperation in the field of economy and tourism.

The strategic plan for the development of economic cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan will be fixed in the "road map", prepared by the governments of the two countries. The action plan will be ready in late 2023.

“In addition, there is an agreement between the parties to hold meetings of the working group on economic and investment cooperation,”

- Interfax-Azerbaijan cites source in the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The authorities of the republics also came to an agreement to sign a tourist ”road map”. The goal of the plan is to deepen contacts in the tourism sector in 2023-2025.