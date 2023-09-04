Turkish President begins official visit to Russia

4 Sep. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The plane of the President of Türkiye landed at the Sochi airport. He came to hold talks with Russian president. The main topic is the resumption of the grain deal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan began an official visit to Russia. His plane landed at the Sochi airport.

It is planned that after 13.00 he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On the agenda of the summit there are following issues: the resumption of the Black Sea grain initiative, the situation around the Ukrainian crisis, the energy cooperation between Russia and Türkiye. The Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline will also be discussed. In addition, the parties will talk about the future gas hub.