Putin-Erdogan summit kicks off in Sochi

4 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The resumption of the grain deal, cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the situation in Syria and Ukraine are the main topics on the Putin-Erdoğan summit agenda. In addition, the Turkish President hinted on an "important announcement" on the issue of cooperation with African countries.

At this moment in Sochi, in the Rus’ sanatorium, one of the most anticipated summit of recent months is taking place: the meeting between the presidents of Russia and Türkiye, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Ahead of the meeting, the Russian president personally greeted his Turkish counterpart before entering the negotiating hall. Putin also briefly outlined the list of topics to be discussed. In particular, it is planned to discuss the situation around the Ukrainian crisis, the Syrian dossier and the problem of resuming the Black Sea grain initiative.

Putin outlined the positive dynamics in the development of relations between Russia and Türkiye. The President of Russia also noted progress in the construction of a gas hub in Türkiye.

“We have made progress, I hope we will soon complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Türkiye in order to make the energy situation in the region more stable and balanced. I think the gas hub will help,”

— Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader also noted the intensification of bilateral cooperation in industry and agriculture.

Putin reminded that in the field of energy cooperation, the parties are implementing a major project - the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. In addition, it is planned to build a gas hub in Türkiye.

In turn, Erdoğan stressed that the whole world is following his negotiations with the head of the Russian state. He also expressed confidence that following the meeting, the parties will make an important announcement, which will be "a step towards African countries."

Further, Erdoğan noted that the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Türkiye is being carried out in accordance with the plan. He also noted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade: the trade turnover between Russia and Türkiye is approaching 100 bln a year.

In addition, the Turkish leader thanked his Russian counterpart for helping to extinguish natural fires and expressed hope that Russia would provide additional aircraft to fight fires.