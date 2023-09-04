Georgian parliament begins impeachment proceedings against president

4 Sep. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Georgia, the ruling party is starting the process of impeachment of the president. The constitutional court will receive an application. Then, within in a month, it will send a resolution to the parliament. After that, the final vote will take place.

On September 4, the impeachment of head of state, Salome Zurabishvili, has been launched by the ruling party of Georgia.

"We have decided to initiate the impeachment process. A document with 50 deputies' signatures will be prepared, then we will apply to the constitutional court, and the court will have one month to prepare a legal ruling and submit it to the parliament. If the constitutional court considers that we are dealing with a constitutional violation, a vote in the parliament will begin,”

- Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili explained.