Pashinyan angers Kremlin

The latest statements by Pashinyan and the Armenian Foreign Ministry did not go unnoticed in Moscow. The Russian side is extremely dissatisfied with the statements made and finds them unacceptable.

Moscow is extremely dissatisfied with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statements, a diplomatic source told TASS. The Armenian leader criticized Russia.

"Moscow is extremely dissatisfied with the latest public statements of the Armenian leadership, including the statements made by the Prime Minister of Armenia in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica and the comment of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on August 31. They are regarded as unacceptable in tone and content, with an eye to shifting responsibility to Russia for their own miscalculations and mistakes,”

With the help of Yerevan, attempts are being made to artificially oust Russia from the South Caucasus, but Moscow will not allow this, it sees Yerevan as an equal partner, this is not a relationship of dependence, the agency's interlocutor added.

"Russia, as Armenia's closest neighbor and friend, does not intend to leave the region. However, this should be a two-way street: Armenia must avoid of becoming a tool of the West to squeeze out Russia,”

