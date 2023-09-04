Head of EU diplomacy to visit Georgia

4 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Head of European diplomacy Charles Michel will visit Georgia. He will discuss with the country's authorities the issue of granting the country the status of an EU member state.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili made a number of statements regarding Georgia's accession to the European Union.

First, he announced the forthcoming visit of the head of European diplomacy to Tbilisi and noted that the government is working to fulfill the necessary conditions. According to him, the upcoming visit will help the EU leadership to evaluate Georgia’s efforts.

"We are implementing and have already implemented all 12 recommendations. We are doing our best. We have constant communication with our European colleagues. In a few days we are waiting for Mr. Borrell, to whom we will once again give an update on our progress with 12 recommendations,”

– Irakli Garibashvili said.