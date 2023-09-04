Europe wants Armenia to join NATO

4 Sep. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the "European Committee for NATO Enlargement" Günther Fehlinger believes that Armenia should join the North Atlantic Alliance.

"I urge Armenia to join NATO",



Fehlinger said.

In addition to this, in the corresponding publication on the social networks, he mentioned the American leader Joe Biden and added the words that it is necessary to give Armenia protection.

Let us remind you that last week, Nikol Pashinyan, in an interview with a French publication, said that Yerevan’s cooperation only with Moscow on the issue of security was a mistake.

NATO is expanding to the East. The last country accepted into the alliance was Finland. This country has a common border with the Russian Federation. Now Ukraine and Georgia appear in the list of NATO partners.