New modern airport to be built in Eastern Georgia

4 Sep. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the city of Telavi, located in Eastern Georgia, a new modern airport will be built. This was announced by the Prime Minister of the country.

According to him, 25 million lari (over $9.6 million) has been allocated for the implementation of the project.

"As you know, there was a historical airfield in Telavi. And on this site we want to build a new, modern infrastructure - to create a new Telavi airport. We will begin design and construction this year, and I want the airport to receive the first passengers in May-June 2024",

Irakli Garibashvili said

He stressed that the infrastructure on the old airfield's site would be renovated, new parking spaces and spaces for passengers will be created. The runway will be 1.7 km long.

"The airport in Telavi will create an additional location for tourists, for our citizens, and the travelling will become even more comfortable and faster",

the Head of the government said.