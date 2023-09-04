Salwan Momika's provocation sparked riots in Sweden

4 Sep. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Riots over the burning of a sacred book for Muslims have swept through the Rusengård district in Swedish Malmö.

According to the press service of the city police, the protesters threw stones and various objects at law enforcement officers.

"The police and rescue services were called to Ramelweg Street. According to the caller, several cars and a building for separate waste collection were set on fire there",

Police of Malmö said.

The Ministry said the protests were sparked by a Quran-burning rally by Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika.

The provocation with the burning of the Quran is not the first in Sweden. On June 28, the day of the celebration of Eid al-Adha, the same person burned the Holy Book in the center of Stockholm.