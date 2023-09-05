Impeachment of President of Georgia: Garibashvili advocates

5 Sep. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili supported the decision to start impeachment proceedings against President Salome Zurabishvili.

He stated that the president's visit to European countries defiantly violated the Georgian constitution. According to him, she had to coordinate the trip with the Government.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili accused the country's President Salome Zurabishvili of defiantly violating the Constitution.

"It is written in our Constitution that foreign and domestic policy is carried out by the government of Georgia, which may in some cases entrust the President to perform this function",

Irakli Garibashvili said.

Garibashvili said that earlier the country's Cabinet of Ministers denied Zurabishvili a visit to Europe because of her words about Georgia's failure to fulfill Georgia's obligations to obtain the status of an EU candidate and added that Tbilisi was not worthy of receiving this status.

In conclusion, he supported the decision of the Georgian Dream on impeachment and called it absolutely fair.