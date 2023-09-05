Why is Borrell going to Georgia?

5 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brussels announced the goals of the two-day visit of the head of European diplomacy to Georgia. Josep Borrell arrives in Tbilisi on September 7th.

"His first visit to the country in his current position will allow to discuss Georgia's progress on the path to European integration and to exchange views on a wider range of foreign policy and regional issues",



the EU Foreign Service said.

The report also states that in Tbilisi the European diplomat will hold talks with President Salome Zurabishvili, against whom impeachment proceedings are initiated. Another meeting is scheduled with the head of government. Following its results, Josep Borrell and Irakli Garibashvili will make statements.

Let us remind you that the ruling Georgian Dream party is currently initiating an impeachment procedure, although it has vague prospects. It is highly likely that opposition deputies will not support the initiative, and without their votes, the ruling faction will not be able to carry it out. The Georgian government is confident that Salome Zurabishvili, who has just set off on a tour to European countries without receiving the required Cabinet's approval, is violating the country's Constitution.