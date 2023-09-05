РУС ENG

Ilham Aliyev discusses Aghdam-Khankendi road launch with special representative of Russian Foreign Ministry

website of the President of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement Igor Khovaev.

During the conversation, Aliyev drew Khovaev's attention to the fact that the Armenians in Khankendi did not accept the proposal for negotiations on reintegration in Azerbaijani settlements.

Khovaev noted that Moscow remained committed to effective mediation in contacts between Baku and Yerevan in order to achieve a stable peace in the South Caucasus.

© Photo :website of the President of Azerbaijan
405 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos