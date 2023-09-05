Shamakhi to host a three-day wine festival

5 Sep. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Grape and Wine Festival will take place in the Azerbaijani city of Shamakhi this fall.

The wine festival will take place for three days. It was decided to hold it on September 29, 30 and October 1.

The event is designed to popularize locally produced grapes and wine, to increase the export potential of wine products and to make it possible to establish new business ties, to acquaint the public with the history of Azerbaijani viticulture and winemaking.

For the first time, the Shamakhi Wine Festival was held in 2019. It is expected that this fall the event will arouse even greater public interest. The program includes tastings, fairs, meetings with sommeliers, lectures, picnics and a lot of other things.

The territory of the Shirvan Wines complex in the village of Meysari will be the festival's venue.

The organizers of the wine festival are the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Executive Power of Shamakhi region.