Ankara positively assesses development of dialogue with Greece

5 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ankara is ready to intensify dialogue with Greece to resolve issues that cause friction between the countries. The heads of Türkiye and Greece are expected to meet this month.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, after a conversation with his Greek counterpart Yorgo Gerapetritis, said that Ankara is set to contact Athens on the issue of resolving the current differences between the two states. He also announced talks between the leaders of Türkiye and Greece, which will take place in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“We discussed in detail the roadmap for a large-scale development of our relations. The leaders of our countries will meet in September in the United States. The restoration of the channel for a dialogue is a positive development for us, we reaffirmed our intention to continue this process with our neighbor Greece without any preconditions. We are ready to search new approaches that will contribute to the settlement of existing problems and benefit mutual interests,”

- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.