Pardoning Saakashvili not to save Zurabishvili

5 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: a frame from the video of the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili should not follow the lead of the opposition and agree to a pardon of ex-head of state Mikheil Saakashvili, the ruling party warned today.

Salome Zurabishvili's consent to pardon the imprisoned ex-president will be her self-liquidation as a politician. The corresponding statement was made by the executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

"I don't think that Salome Zurabishvili will succumb to blackmail and pardon Saakashvili just because she is threatened that otherwise they will support the issue of impeachment,”

– Mamuka Mdinaradze said.