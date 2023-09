5 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil prices continue to rise. Brent benchmark rose above $90 per barrel for the first time in 10 months, and WTI reached $87.

The price of Brent oil exceeded $90 per barrel at the London Stock Exchange. The last time this level was reached on November 18, 2022.

By 16:06 (Moscow time), the cost of Brent with delivery in November rose to $90.16. The October futures for WTI oil mixture reached $87.24.