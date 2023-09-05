National Bank of Georgia updates IMF on ongoing reforms

5 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The leadership of the National Bank of Georgia met with the representative of the IMF. At the talks held in Armenia, the economic situation in the South Caucasus was discussed.

Representatives of the National Bank of Georgia and the International Monetary Fund held a meeting in Armenia. From the Georgian side, it was attended by the acting President and Vice President of the Bank, and on the part of the IMF, by the Head of the Middle East and Central Asia department.

Natia Turnava and Archil Mestvirishvili discussed with Jihad Azur the economic situation in the South Caucasus and current challenges. During the conversation, it was emphasized that the IMF program helps the republic to strengthen macroeconomic stability.

In addition, during the trip to Armenia, representatives of the National Bank of Georgia and the IMF took part in an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Armenian dram.