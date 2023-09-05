Natural gas thieves detained in Kabardino-Balkaria

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A major theft of natural gas has been uncovered in the KBR.

Natural gas thieves were caught by the law enforcement officers in Kabardino-Balkaria. The amount of damage caused by their activities exceeded 24 mln rubles.

“During the implementation of operative investigative activities to combat crimes in the sphere of the economy, the employees of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the KBR revealed the theft of natural gas in the interests of a commercial organization operating in the Prokhladnensky municipal district of the republic. The damage from illegal activities amounted to more than 24 mln rubles,