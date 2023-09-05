Erdogan sums up Sochi talks with Putin

5 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Türkiye

The Turkish leader commented on yesterday's meeting with the President of Russia. According to him, he had a productive conversation with the Russian leader.

The President of Türkiye assessed the talks with the head of the Russian state held in Sochi on September 4.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed that the conversation was productive.

"We held a comprehensive and productive meeting with Mr. Putin in Sochi. I am sure that the whole world appreciated the meeting, at which we discussed, firstly, the grain deal and a number of other humanitarian problems,”

- President of Türkiye said.

Yesterday, the leaders of the Russian Federation and Türkiye held talks in Sochi. One of the central topics of the meeting was the issues related to the grain deal.